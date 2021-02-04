Watch: Bat toss goes wrong in BBL as organizers flip the bat thrice to decide the winner

The BBL 2021 Challenger is currently underway in Canberra. The Sydney Sixers have already secured their spot in the final. Brisbane Heat or Perth Scorchers will join the defending champions in the summit clash. Before the Challenger match began, Chris Lynn and Ashton Turner came out for the toss.

As per the BBL traditions, the organizers flipped a bat instead of tossing a coin to determine which captain will decide the match's progress. Since a bat is thicker than a coin, there are chances that it lands on neither flats nor hills. The same thing happened in today's BBL fixture as the bat flip did not produce a result, despite two tosses.

Both captains, Chris Lynn and Ashton Turner could not believe what they saw in Canberra. Several fans on social media pointed out that due to this reason, the organizers use a coin for a toss in general.

Eventually, the Brisbane Heat skipper Chris Lynn called it right the third time and elected to field first. However, the decision did not work in his team's favor as the Perth Scorchers batsmen destroyed the Brisbane Heat bowlers.

Perth Scorchers likely to qualify for the BBL 2020-21 final

Liam Livingstone scored a fifty for the Perth Scorchers in the BBL Challenger

Liam Livingstone's 39-ball 77 in the BBL Challenger match took the Perth Scorchers to 189/1 in their 18.1 overs. Courtesy of a rain interruption, the game has been reduced to 18-overs-a-side. The Brisbane Heat need 200 runs to win the match as per D/L Method.

WHAT. AN. INNINGS! 🔥 After rain stops play, the Heat have a revised DLS total of 2️⃣ 0️⃣ 0️⃣ to chase in 18 overs 👀 #MADETOUGH #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/KwD5ryY8WV — Perth Scorchers (@ScorchersBBL) February 4, 2021

Unfortunately, Brisbane Heat have lost four wickets in the first eight overs. Chris Lynn, Joe Denly, Marnus Labuschagne, and Sam Heazlett have returned to the pavilion. It is unlikely the Brisbane Heat's lower-middle order will be able to chase down Perth's score.

You can follow the live scorecard of this BBL fixture here.