[Watch] Ben Stokes dismissed on the stroke of Lunch by Ravindra Jadeja in 4th IND vs ENG Test 

England skipper Ben Stokes was caught all ends up by a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja that kept quite low, leading to his LBW dismissal in the first session of the fourth Test against India in Ranchi on Friday, February 23. The all-rounder only scored three runs before the ill-fated delivery led to his departure.

Stokes had come to the crease following Jonny Bairstow's dismissal off Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling. Bairstow had struck a solid partnership with Joe Root with his counter-attacking display and the England camp were hopeful of the duo remaining unbeaten till the end of the session.

Jadeja's fullish delivery did not rise off the surface at all and proceeded to hit Stokes' shoe, in what can be considered as an unlucky manner to get out. The England skipper walked off with a wry smile before even waiting for the umpire's decision.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

This marks the second time in the series that Jadeja has managed to get the better of Stokes. The left-arm spinner dismissed the opposition skipper in the first innings of the third Test in Rajkot as well, when Bumrah took a composed catch in the deep.

Team India firmly in command of the proceedings following Stokes' dismissal to end the first session on Day 1

England started on an optimistic note after winning the toss, with Zak Crawley scoring 42 runs in quick time. However, the top order was decimated by debutant Akash Deep's brilliant spell with the new ball while the spinners came into the play as the session progressed.

At the start of the second session, England are precariously placed at 118-5 after 26 overs of play. Joe Root, seemingly returning to his natural approach following a few Bazball-induced freak dismissals, remains unbeaten at the crease on 19 runs off 44 deliveries.

Wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes joined the former skipper at the crease when the second session began in Ranchi. The Indian spinners will be keen on claiming wickets at regular intervals and not let England stretch to a respectable first-innings total considering the conditions.

How many runs will England score in the first innings of the fourth Test? Let us know what you think.

