[Watch] Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wife posts cute picture with cricketer, fans say he's missed in WTC final

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wife Nupur Nagar uploaded a picture of the couple relaxing on Instagram on Wednesday (June 23) and fans on the platform commented on how he was sorely missed in the ongoing WTC final.

The seaming and swinging conditions at Southampton were tailor-made for someone like Kumar. He was one of the notable absentees from the WTC Final squad that will also play the five-match Test series against England starting August 4.

At the time of writing, India were 147 for 6 in their second innings. Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin held the fort.

You can see the cute picture of the couple below:

It was previously reported that Kumar and his wife Nupur are currently quarantining at their Meerut residence after showing symptoms. The development comes after earlier news reported that his mother tested positive on May 21.

Fans wanted Bhuvneshwar Kumar to be part of the WTC Final

Some of the comments on Instagram were by fans who sincerely wished Kumar was part of the WTC final.

"Missing him in wtc final🙂," was one of the comments.

"In #WTC final , our indian bowlers didn't taken the advantage of Swing , as well So the opener's of New Zealand played WELL ; Here the SWING KING🔥 is Missing!" read another.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar will travel to Sri Lanka in July

The limited format challenge against Sri Lanka starting July 13 will see Bhuvneshwar Kumar in action again. The swingman will serve as deputy to Shikhar Dhawan, who will be leading the side. The side will play three ODIs and as many T20Is against the island nation.

Kumar is coming off a lean IPL 2021. The SRH pacer picked up three wickets from five games at an economy of 9.10, his worst-ever in the tournament.

Earlier, reports of Bhuvneshwar Kumar losing steam in playing Test cricket did the rounds, only for him to lash out at such theories.

"There have been articles about me not wanting to play Test cricket. Just to clarify, I have always prepared myself for all three formats irrespective of the team selection and will continue to do the same. Suggestion – please don’t write your assumptions based on “sources”!"

Over the course of his career, the right-arm fast bowler has played 21 Tests, 117 ODIs and 48 T20Is so far since making his debut for the country in December 2012. He has taken a total of 246 wickets.

