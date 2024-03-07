[Watch] Bigboss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui dismisses Sachin Tendulkar in ISPL 2024

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed by Bigboss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui in the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2024, which is being held in T10 format. The incident occurred during a contest between Khiladi XI and Master's XI at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane.

Sachin led the Master's XI, while Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was at the helm of Khiladi XI. Tendulkar raced to 30 (16) before Munawar dismissed him in the fifth over to provide a crucial breakthrough for his side.

Tendulkar got a leading edge to a full-ball on stumps, which went up towards the short third-man region, where Naman Ojha took a simple catch. The video of the wicket-taking delivery then went viral online as fans were amused to learn about the crossover between Munawar Faruqui and Sachin Tendulkar.

You can watch the wicket in the video below:

Master's XI went on to set a target of 95 runs for their opponents in 10 overs. Khiladi XI tried their best, but ended up losing the match by five runs.

"I remember walking out and looking around the field and seeing all my heroes"- Kane Williamson on playing against the likes of Sachin Tendulkar on his debut Test

Talking to the reporters ahead of his 100th Test, New Zealand stalwart Kane Williamson reminisced about his debut match, where he went up against several legendary players. It was against India in Ahmedabad in 2010, which featured the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman. He said:

"I remember walking out and looking around the field and seeing all my heroes. I used to love playing backyard cricket as a youngster, and all those guys were in that team that I would try and select. It was Tendulkar and Laxman and Dravid, and it was kind of like, 'How am I here? I'd better start watching the ball and try and compete," said Williamson.

Williamson continued:

"It was quite surreal. I remember being quite eager to try and get into the opposition's dressing room and chat to some of those guys if I could. Then a few grey hairs later and [after] a number of different experiences over that time, there's not been many days - probably any - where I haven't tried to improve and get better as a player."

Kane Williamson made an instant impression by hitting a century (131) in the first innings and helped New Zealand get to 459 in reply to India's 487. The match eventually ended in a draw.

