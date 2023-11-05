[Watch] Birthday boy Virat Kohli engages in a friendly chat with ex-RCB teammate Quinton de Kock while batting in IND vs SA 2023 World Cup

Virat Kohli, who is celebrating his 35th birthday today (November 5), engaged in a friendly chat with former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Quinton de Kock during the 2023 World Cup clash between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The incident took place in the 21st over of India's innings. De Kock had a loud appeal for caught behind off Keshav Maharaj, who bowled a tossed-up delivery on the middle that ripped away past the forward defense.

The on-field umpire Kumar Dharamsena gave it not out, but the Proteas went for the review. The replays, however, showed there was no ultra edge. In the meantime, Kohli looked confident and smiled while talking to the Proteas players.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steady India against South Africa after early wickets

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer steadied India after early wickets against South Africa in the World Cup fixture on Sunday. That came after India captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill departed for 40 (24) and 23 (24), respectively.

Kagiso Rabada provided the first breakthrough for the Proteas as Rohit was caught by Temba Bavuma at mid-on. Keshav Maharaj then sent back Shubman Gill with a jaffa.

At the time of writing, India were 199/2 after 33 overs, with Kohli (56 off 75) and Iyer (62 off 75) at the crease.

In the match, India won the toss and fielded an unchanged side after coming off a 302-run win over Sri Lanka. On the other hand, South Africa made a solitary change as Tabraiz Shamsi replaced Gerald Coetzee in the playing XI.

The two teams have already qualified for the World Cup semifinals. India are coming in on the back of an unbeaten seven-game winning streak, while the Proteas have managed six wins in seven games at the marquee ICC event.

The Temba Bavuma-led side has only lost to the Netherlands by 38 runs in the ongoing World Cup. Their last victory came while chasing against Pakistan, where they won by one wicket.

