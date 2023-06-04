[Watch] Bizarre stumping by Ben McDermott to dismiss Michael Burgess in T20 Blast 2023

Sussex batter Michael Burgess was dismissed in one of the most unfashionable manners during the T20 Blast 2023 match against Hampshire at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, June 3.

During the 10th over of the Sussex innings, Hampshire's left-arm spinner Liam Dawson accounted for a couple of dismissals to reduce the visitors to 66 for 6 at the halfway mark.

Dawson first lured Shadab Khan to play the slog-sweep shot against a slower ball only for the Pakistan international all-rounder to get a top edge and wicketkeeper Ben McDermott caught it comfortably.

The following dismissal of Burgess caught everyone by surprise. A flighted delivery from Dawson drifted down the leg and beat Burgess. Then, Ben McDermott failed to collect the ball, but it ricocheted onto the stumps after hitting his body.

Sussex were skittled out for 144/10 in 18.5 overs as Dawson (2/18) and Scott Currie (2/25) starred among the bowlers. Fynn Hudson-Prentice remained unbeaten on 31 runs off 16 balls to push his side to a mediocre score.

Hampshire registers emphatic win against Sussex

The Hampshire openers, Ben McDermott and James Vince batted aggressively in the powerplay overs to finish at 54/0 after six overs.

McDermott flicked off his pads against James Coles' to plunder a couple of runs to complete his fifty in 34 balls. Vince hammered Shadab Khan for a six and successive boundaries in the 11th over to reach his fifty as well.

The duo continued their momentum to help Hampshire clinch a 10-wicket victory. Vince (71*) and McDermott (69*) remained unbeaten to chase down the score in 14.5 overs.

Hampshire are currently third in the points table with three wins in five league matches. On the other hand, Sussex only have a solitary victory in four appearances and are at penultimate position in the table.

