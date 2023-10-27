[Watch] Brisbane Heat allrounder Charli Knott cleans up Sophia Dunkley with a prodigious off-spinner during WBBL match against Melbourne Stars

Brisbane Heat allrounder Charli Knott delivered a wonderful ball to clean up Melbourne Stars opener Sophia Dunkley during the 2023 WBBL match on Friday (October 27) at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

It was during the first over of the second innings of the match. Charli Knott gave 2 runs in her first three balls and then bowled a flighted delivery outside off stump to Sophia Dunkley. After spotting that Dunkley was charging at her, Knott shortened her length.

The ball spun prodigiously into the right-handed batter and dislodged the bails, leaving the batter stunned. The English batter then left the field in disappointment after scoring one run from three balls.

You can watch the dismissal in the video below:

Charli Knott's all-round brilliance helps Brisbane Heat register a comfortable win over Melbourne Stars in 13th match of 2023 WBBL

Melbourne Stars captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest.

Brisbane Heat managed to reach a decent total of 150/6 in 20 overs. They got off to a good start as openers Ellie Johnston (28) and Grace Harris (18) put on a 49-run stand in 6 overs. However, both departed in quick succession without converting their starts.

Georgia Voll (48) then anchored their innings well and made sure they did not lose their way, even though the middle-order batters failed. Charli Knott (31 in 14 balls) finished the innings on a high with a blazing cameo, hitting 4 fours and 2 sixes.

She then took the wicket of Sophia Dunkley in the very first over of the chase to give a good start to the Brisbane Heat.

Melbourne Stars captain Meg Lanning and a couple of other middle-order batters fell for single-digit scores, leaving their side in trouble.

Playing at the number 3 position, Alice Capsey (52 in 43 balls) hit a fluent half-century and kept them in the hunt.

Kim Garth (45* in 27 balls) supported her with a blazing knock. However, it proved to be insufficient, as Melbourne could only manage to score 137/7 in 20 overs.

Charli Knott was the star with the ball, as she picked up two wickets and gave away only 13 runs in her 3-over spell. She received the player of the match award after the conclusion of the game.