[Watch] “Can I touch your feet?” - Heartwarming video of Arshin Kulkarni’s interaction with 'idol' Jacques Kallis goes viral 

A heartening video of India U-19 cricketer Arshin Kulkarni touching his hero Jacques Kallis’ feet during an interaction has gone viral on social media. The youngster got extremely emotional during the chat and sought his idol’s blessings.

Arshin, an all-rounder from Maharashtra, is part of the Indian squad for the 2024 U-19 World Cup, which will be played in South Africa from January 19 to February 11. The 18-year-old is a right-handed batter and right-arm medium pacer, who has played six T20s so far, scoring 121 runs and claiming four wickets.

In a video shared on Pretoria Capitals’ X handle, the young Indian cricketer is seen getting his jersey signed by the South African legend. He also showed a note to Kallis, which the former Proteas all-rounder had signed 10 years ago. Arshin then asked Kallis whether he could touch his feet and bent down to seek his hero’s blessings.

Pretoria Capitals shared the video on their X handle with the caption:

"Can I touch your feet?" India U19 cricketer Arshin Kulkarni idolised Jacques Kallis all his life. On Monday, he got to meet his hero! #RoRoarSaamMore #SA20.”

Expand Tweet

48-year-old Kallis is an assistant coach with SA20 franchise Pretoria Capitals.

“The best day of my life” - Arshin Kulkarni reacts after meeting Kallis

Earlier, Arshin himself took to his official Instagram handle to share a few pictures from his interaction with Kallis. While posting the images, he described the meeting his hero as the best day of his life and wrote:

"The best day of my life. For the past 12 years you have been the person I looked upon as a perfect cricketer and as a role model, Today was the day when i finally met you every time my parents asked me about my favourite destination, I would say South Africa in a hope that i would finally get to meet him I have always been your admirer and you have always been my inspiration ALWAYS AND FOREVER SIR 🙏❤️.”

Speaking of the 2024 U-19 World Cup, India will begin their campaign with a match against Bangladesh at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on January 20. They will subsequently face Ireland on January 25 and the United States of America on January 28.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App