[Watch] Charith Asalanka takes a stunning diving catch to dismiss Logan van Beek in SL vs NED 2023 World Cup clash

Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka took a stunning catch near the boundary rope during the 2023 World Cup match against the Netherlands on Saturday (October 21) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

It was a crucial catch to dismiss Logan van Beek, who was well set at the crease, having already completed a half-century. He was batting on 59 and with nine deliveries left in the innings, he was looking to provide a big finish.

Van Beek tried to go big on the fourth ball of the 49th over bowled by Kasun Rajitha. He timed it well but could not get the desired elevation on the shot. Charith Asalanka moved swiftly to his right near the boundary ropes and put in a dive to complete a sensational catch.

You can watch Asalanka's catch in the video below:

Netherlands put on competitive total of 262 against Sri Lanka in 2023 World Cup clash

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bat first in the World Cup contest aginst Sri Lanka. Their top and middle-order failed for the second consecutive match as they found themselves reeling at 91/6 in 21.2 overs.

Sybrand Engelbrecht (70) and Logan van Beek (59) then stitched a 130-run partnership for the seventh wicket and resurrected the innings. Due to their valiant knocks, the Netherlands eventually posted a respectable total of 262.

At the mid-innings break, Sybrand Engelbrecht reflected on his team's batting effort and said:

"Yeah, I am happy (on his knock). We have gotten a competitive total. A lot of credit goes to Logan (van Beek) - he batted beautifully. There is some turn on this pitch and it is tricky to bat on. We decided to take it slightly deeper and that allowed us to take chances towards the end. We've got a lot of supporters from our people here and back home. We will have to bowl very well. I am happy with the total and we are up for the challenge."

