[Watch] Cheesecake, GTA, Messi - Indian players speak about first thing that comes to their mind when they hear 'USA'

Team India have reached the USA to play their final two games of the five-match T20Is series against West Indies in Florida. The Men in Blue seldom tour to this part of the world as not much international cricket is played here.

During practice sessions, some of the players were asked about their favorite thing that comes to their mind when they think about USA.

Arshdeep Singh spoke about the shopping that he loved in Miami. Suryakumar Yadav shed light on ice cream and cheesecake, while Kuldeep Yadav spoke about football superstar Lionel Messi, who is currently a part of Inter Miami FC in the MLS.

Many other players also gave their opinions on what they like the most about this part of the world. Here's a video of the same posted by BCCI on Instagram:

India's misfiring batting might find Florida's pitch favorable

India have played at Florida in the past as well and have been a part of some high-scoring encounters. The pitch here seems good for batting compared to the ones in the Caribbean and with relatively smaller boundaries, some of the out-of-form batters might just find their groove.

Shubman Gill has had a pretty tough tour so far across formats as he has nothing to show apart from a half-century in the third ODI. His struggles to strike even at a run-a-ball has raised a few questions on his place in the T20I side with the T20 World Cup next year to be played in similar conditions.

Sanju Samson is another name who did well in ODIs but continues to be inconsistent in T20Is. With the likes of Jitesh Shama and Rinku Singh on the horizon, the upcoming two games in Florida could arguably be Samson's last chance to prove his mettle ahead of the showpiece event next year.