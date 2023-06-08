[WATCH] Cheteshwar Pujara loses his stumps to Cameron Green's brilliant nip-backer in WTC final

Cheteshwar Pujara became the second Indian victim of misjudgment to a nip-backer on Day 2 of the World Test Championship final against Australia.

In the 14th over of the second innings, Cameron Green hurled a good-length ball with the seam slanting towards the slip, perhaps making Pujara feel it was safe to leave it. However, the ball probably hit the pitch on the leather and nipped back in sharply to castle the right-handed batter's stumps, leaving him surprised.

On the first look, it also looked like he might have misjudged the bounce.

Here's a video of the wicket:

Pujara was the second batter to fall in this manner. Earlier in the day, Shubman Gill, who looked in complete control for his 13 (15), left one from Scott Boland expecting it to bounce over his stumps. But as is typical with Boland, the ball skid through and hit his stumps.

Pujara went after scoring just 14 runs off 25 balls, leaving India struggling at 50-3.

Virat Kohli follows Pujara to the pavilion

The only one who could have countered the rising Australian leverage in the match, Virat Kohli, followed Pujara to the pavilion in just the 19th over. Left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc took one across Kohli who played at it and got undone by the bounce, handing an easy catch to Steve Smith in slips.

Now it will be on Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, KS Bharat, and Shardul Thakur to help India avoid the follow-on. Although the first two were in form in the IPL, it will take a miraculous effort to challenge this disciplined Australian attack.

Earlier in the day, India bowled Australia out for 469. The bowlers did better from Day 1 but the Aussies would have been gushing with that score.

Rohit Sharma was the first to fall for India in the sixth over and no other batter has since made more than his 15 (26).

You can catch the match here.

