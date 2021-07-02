Watch: Chris Gayle does a cartwheel on the field

The Universe Boss Chris Gayle is known to be a great entertainer both on and off the field. He once again proved it in the fourth T20I against South Africa. The T20 superstar performed a cartwheel while on the field and seemed to enjoy it as well.

Despite being 41 years of age, Chris Gayle has shown incredible fitness and is hungry to improve and win matches for the West Indies. The cartwheel just proves how he has maintained his fitness and how active he is on the field. This is particularly important given how crucial a component fielding has become in the shortest format.

Cricket West Indies posted a reel on their official Instagram handle in which Chris Gayle is seen performing the cartwheel. The video has since gone viral and attracted plenty of attention from fans.

New role for Chris Gayle with T20 World Cup in sight

Chris Gayle has been an opener for almost his entire career. However, he has batted at No.3 for the Punjab Kings since IPL 2020. One of the main reasons for this was that the Punjab outfit already had KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal as a formidable opening partnership. If they laid a platform at the top, Gayle could then come in and contribute with reduced pressure on his shoulders.

The West Indian took to life at the No.3 position like a duck to water. He has played with more responsibility, sometimes taking on the role of an anchor as well in most games. This has caused West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard to adopt the same strategy for the national team.

Chris Gayle batting at No.3 has allowed the likes of Andre Fletcher and Evin Lewis to go hammer and tongs at the top of the order. The 41-year-old's experience also comes in handy for the Windies. Although scores of 32, 8 and 5 in the South Africa series do not really display his success at No.3, this could well prove to be a masterstroke if given adequate time.

West Indies leveled the five-match series 2-2 on Thursday. As the sides enter the final T20I, this enthralling series promises to have an equally thrilling finale. Will the hosts take the series or will the Proteas stage another comeback?

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs

Edited by Anantaajith Ra