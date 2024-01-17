[Watch] Chris Silverwood slams his book in anger after Maheesh Theekshana drops a sitter during Sri Lanka's 2nd T20I vs Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood was in disbelief when Maheesh Theekshana dropped a sitter in a crunch momen during the second T20I against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, January 16.

Zimbabwe needed just three runs off the final three balls when Luke Jongwe mishit a wide delivery from Angelo Mathews to send it straight up in the air. There was enough time for Theekshana to settle under it and take the catch, but the fielder made an absolute mess of it in his attempt to reverse-cup it.

Chris Silverwood smashed his book to the ground in agony after watching that effort from Maheesh Theekshana. Here's his reaction:

Maheesh Theekshana's drop was the final nail in the coffin for Sri Lanka

After being reduced to 27/4 in the first innings, all-rounder Angelo Mathews shared a sensational partnership with Charith Asalanka to help Sri Lanka post 173 runs on the board.

However, Mathews undid his good work when he failed to defend 20 runs in the final over with the ball in the second innings. Craig Ervine's wicket appeared to have swung the game in Sri Lanka's favor but Luke Jongwe and Clive Madande produced an outrageous partnership for the seventh wicket to help Zimbabwe win the match.

Jongwe smashed Mathews for a six off the first ball of the final over, which also turned out to be a no-ball from the bowler. The free hit went for a boundary, followed by another six, putting Zimbabwe on the cusp of a famous win.

Matthews came back with one dot ball and might have had another had Theekshana held onto his catch. Madande then smashed the penultimate ball for a six, sending the Zimbabwe players in the dugout into delirium. Hosts Sri Lanka missed a golden opportunity to seal the series with a game to go.

