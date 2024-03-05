[Watch] Colin Munro gives ball boy heartwarming hug for sensational boundary catch in PSL 2024

Islamabad United and New Zealand batter Colin Munro made a ball boy's day by giving him a heartwarming hug on the boundary during the PSL 2024 clash against Peshawar Zalmi.

The incident happened in the 19th over of Peshawar's run chase, with the game already out of reach for the batting team. Arif Yaqoob flicked a maximum over the deep square leg region on the penultimate delivery of the over. The ball boy, who had dropped a catch earlier in the innings, made amends by pulling off a sensational catch.

During his earlier drop, Munro hugged him and offered advice on how to take the catch. And when the boy responded by pulling off the catch in the 19th over, the Kiwi batter was delighted and hugged the boy in one of the most wholesome moments on the cricketing field in recent memory.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Unfortunately for Munro, his day with the bat wasn't much to speak of as he scored a nine-ball 15 in Islamabad's innings. However, the side took off even after his dismissal and scored a massive 196/4 in 20 overs.

They then defended the score without much trouble, winning by 29 runs to leapfrog Peshawar to third on the points table. While both teams boast an identical record with seven points in as many games, Islamabad has a considerably better net run rate.

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi involved in a tight race for PSL Playoff qualification

It is Deja Vu from a year ago as Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi find themselves in a similar position on the PSL 2024 points table.

With the top four set to qualify for the playoffs in the six-team race, the two sides are on the same points and have three matches remaining. Last season, Islamabad pipped Peshawar by a margin of just one win to finish third, leaving the latter in fourth.

However, the lower-seeded Peshawar eliminated Islamabad in the playoffs before losing to the Lahore Qalandars in Qualifier 2. This season, both teams have the Karachi Kings breathing down their neck in fifth place with four points in six games. It sets up for another thrilling finish to the league stages of PSL 2024.

Coincidentally, Islamabad and Peshawar won the first three PSL trophies between them, with the former triumphing in the first and third seasons while the latter enjoyed a title run in season 2 in 2017. However, the two franchises have struggled to achieve the ultimate glory in the five seasons that followed despite consistently qualifying for the playoffs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App