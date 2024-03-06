[Watch] Colin Munro takes catch-of-the-season contender in PSL

Colin Munro took a catch-of-the-season contender to dismiss Fakhar Zaman in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars in Rawalpindi on Wednesday, March 6.

Zaman got dismissed for run-a-ball 10 to continue his poor form this season. The left-handed batter has returned with scores of 6, 41, 6, 4, 23, and 10 (today) so far.

For the unversed, the dismissal took place during the fifth over of Lahore Qalandars' innings. Rumman Raees bowled a length delivery on the pads and Fakhar whipped it towards deep backward square fielder.

Munro leaped in the air to his left and plucked the ball mid-air while balancing himself at the boundary ropes despite the momentum taking him inside the advertising cushion. The New Zealander landed outside the ropes but jumped to perfection to complete the catch on the rebound, leaving everyone in awe.

With the catch, Islamabad United reduced Lahore Qalandars to 16/2 in just 4.3 overs.

Rassie van der Dussen helps Lahore Qalandars set a target 163-run for Islamabad United in PSL

A clinical batting display from Rassie van der Dussen helped Lahore Qalandars post 162/7 in their allotted 20 overs against Islamabad United in the PSL on Wednesday. The right-handed batter smashed 64 runs off just 44 balls, hitting four sixes and as many fours.

Captain Shaheen Afridi also chipped in with 30 off 14 deliveries, smashing four maximums, while David Wiese contributed 24 off 11 to help his team post a respectable total.

Rumman Raees starred with the ball for Lahore Qalandars, returning with figures of 2/19, while Naseem Shah, Hunain Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, and skipper Shadab Khan picked up one wicket apiece.

Islamabad United are placed fifth in the PSL points table, with three wins in seven games. On the other hand, defending champions Lahore Qalandars are yet to register a win in their first seven games of the T20 tournament.

