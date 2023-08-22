[Watch] Comedy of errors from Fakhar, Rizwan as Pakistan miss simple double-chance of Ikram's run-out

A moment of madness during the first ODI between Pakistan and Afghanistan saw the Men in Green miss an absolute sitter of a runout of Ikram Alikhil. Fakhar Zaman and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan both made a hash of what should have been a simple dismissal.

Ikram dabbed a delivery from Naseem Shah towards covers and began to sprint for a single. While non-striker Rahmanullah Gurbaz thought of running for a split second, he realized there was no run there and quickly denied the single.

But till this stage, Ikram had already run halfway down the track and Fakhar Zaman sensed that he had enough time to run towards the stumps and have an underarm direct hit. However, the fielder missed all three stumps, and Mohammad Rizwan, who was charging towards the striker's end, also failed to gather the ball and dislodge the bails in time.

Here's how the whole comedy of errors panned out:

Haris Rauf helps Pakistan thump Afghanistan

When Pakistan were bowled out for just 201, it seemed like Afghanistan spinners had given their team a real chance of upsetting the Asian giants. However, it wasn't to be as the pace attack led by Haris Rauf ran riot under the lights.

Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah were brilliant, but it was Haris who ended up as the pick of the bowlers with a fifer, sinking Afghanistan for just 59 runs in total. Given what the pacers managed to extract from a pitch that seemed helpful for spinners, they continue to be a threat to any opposition across conditions.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan (Playing XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf