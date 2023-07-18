[Watch]"Coming home"- Jasprit Bumrah shares emotional video, hints at India comeback

Jasprit Bumrah recently hinted that he could be back in Indian colours soon, with an emotional video on his Instagram handle. The video contained stills from his practice session at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), where he also underwent rehabilitation.

Bumrah hasn't played competitive cricket since September last year after he endured a stress fracture in his back. Team India missed him dearly in the T20 World Cup as well as the World Test Championship final. However, it seems that the speedster will be back for the Men in Blue soon and will hopefully be fully fit for the all-important ODI World Cup.

Here is Jasprit Bumrah's post on Instagram:

Jasprit Bumrah likely to play Ireland T20Is

Several reports have suggested that Jasprit Bumrah has been bowling 8-10 overs every day at the NCA without any signs of pain and that he could possibly return for the three T20Is against Ireland, to be played in Dublin from August 18-23.

As per reports from Cricbuzz, Rahul Dravid and the rest of the coaching staff will be rested after the ongoing West Indies tour and NCA head VVS Laxman will travel with the team to Ireland as the interim head coach.

India's pace bowling, especially in the ODI setup, seems to lack a death overs specialist. Over the past few series, they have played with Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj sharing the new ball, and Shardul Thakur and Umran Malik playing the role of enforcers through the middle overs.

However, Bumrah's potential return could solve the problems at the backend of the innings and give captain Rohit Sharma the luxury to rotate his bowlers knowing that he can rely on the star speedster to deliver in the slog overs.