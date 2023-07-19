Corey Anderson slams a monstrous 102-meter six during MLC 2023 match between LAKR vs SFU 

San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) batter Corey Anderson clubbed a huge 102-meter six in match number eight of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 against Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Wednesday, July 19.

The left-handed batter played an impressive cameo of 39 in 20 balls as San Francisco Unicorns put up an impressive total of 212/7 on the board after winning the toss and batting first. In the 18th over of the innings, Anderson took on LAKR pacer Andre Russell and slapped him for two consecutive sixes.

The second maximum, which came off a full and wide delivery outside off, was launched high over long-on and was registered as a 102-meter hit. Russell, who has had constant issues with his fitness, then walked off the field with the physio accompanying him.

Ali Khan, who came on to complete the over, also got punished by Anderson as the SFU batter whacked him for two consecutive fours. Overall, the 18th over went for 23 runs.

After a fine knock, which featured three fours and as many sixes, Anderson fell to LAKR leg-spinner Adam Zampa in the penultimate over. He miscued a slog sweep and holed out to deep midwicket.

Matthew Wade goes berserk before Stoinis, Anderson cameos

Earlier in the innings, SFU opener Matthew Wade smashed the fastest fifty in MLC to get his team off to a flying start in match number eight of the competition against LAKR. The aggressive left-handed batter got his team off to a flying start, adding 88 runs for the first wicket with Finn Allen (20 off 19).

Wade needed only 21 balls to reach his half-century and got there in the sixth over, whacking Ali Khan for two sixes and three fours. The southpaw’s terrific knock, which featured seven fours and five sixes, came to an end when he hit a full and wide delivery from Ali Khan straight to deep cover in the 14th over of the innings.

Marcus Stoinis contributed 37 off 18 balls, striking three fours and an equal number of sixes before Anderson came in and put the finishing touches on the innings. For Los Angeles Knight Riders, Adam Zampa picked up 3/41.

Chasing 213, LAKR were 73/2 after eight overs, with Jason Roy being dismissed for 45 off 21 and Unmukt Chand for 20 off 17.