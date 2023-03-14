[Watch] “Dangal” – Harbhajan Singh wrestles with Reetinder Singh Sodhi in Qatar

Harbhajan Singh and Reetinder Singh Sodhi seem to be enjoying quality time amid the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Qatar.

Sharing a post on Instagram on Tuesday, March 14, Harbhajan wrote:

“DANGAL in Sealine deserts in Qatar with my childhood friend @reetindersinghsodhi and race with @gaurav_shukla_30 .. Great day spent in the deserts 🏜️ 🐪 🌵 #fun #yarrian❤️”

In the video, the two former cricketers can be seen wrestling in the desert.

Reacting to the video, former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel wrote:

“Brown Munde.”

Both Harbhajan and Reetinder are part of the India Maharaja squad in the ongoing LLC. The Gautam Gambhir-led team, though, failed to win their first two games against Asia Lions and World Giants, losing by nine runs and two runs, respectively.

India Maharaja will next be in action against Asia Lions at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

While the legendary off-spinner picked up 4/13 against the Giants, Sodhi is yet to play in the T20 tournament.

Harbhajan last shared a post with eight players from India Maharajas squad on Sunday, March 12. Take a look:

Here are the complete squads and remaining fixtures of LLC Masters

India Maharajas squad: Robin Uthappa (wk), Gautam Gambhir (c), Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Ashok Dinda, Pravin Tambe, Parvinder Awana, S Sreesanth, Praveen Kumar, Manvinder Bisla, Reetinder Sodhi.

Asia Lions squad: Upul Tharanga (wk), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asghar Afghan, Sohail Tanvir, Abdur Razzak, Shahid Afridi (c), Paras Khadka, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Hafeez, Abdul Razzaq, Isuru Udana, Dilhara Fernando, Shoaib Akhtar, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rajin Saleh.

World Giants squad: Ricardo Powell, Shane Watson, Lendl Simmons, Aaron Finch (c), Morne van Wyk (wk), Ross Taylor, Kevin O' Brien, Jacques Kallis, Chris Gayle, Monty Panesar, Paul Collingwood, Chris Mpofu, Brett Lee, Hashim Amla, Eoin Morgan, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Tino Best.

Here are the remaining fixtures of the LLC

Asia Lions vs India Maharajas – March 14

India Maharajas vs World Giants – March 15

World Giants vs Asia Lions – March 16

Eliminator – March 18

Final – March 20

Poll : 0 votes