[Watch] David Warner and Aaron Finch engage in fun banter during Australia vs Oman at T20 World Cup 2024

Former Australian cricketer Aaron Finch and current T20I opener David Warner shared a light moment during the team’s T20 World Cup 2024 clash against Oman. The two sides squared off at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, in the 10th match of the tournament on Thursday, June 6.

Moments after overtaking Finch as Australia's leading run-scorer in T20Is, Warner spotted the retired player in the commentary box. As Finch realized the camera was on him, he clapped and lauded Warner for his achievement.

The cameraman immediately focused on Warner on the field, who waved at Finch with a big smile on his face in response to the former Australian skipper’s plaudits.

The ICC shared a video of the same on their official Instagram handle, writing:

Trending

“David Warner finds Aaron Finch in the commentary box after breaking his T20I run scoring record for Australia 😂 🫶”

Australia survive early scare against Oman to put up winning total

Australia’s start to their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign was scary, as they lost the wicket of their in-form opening batter Travis Head early in the powerplay. Similar to the players contesting in the USA, the Aussies found it difficult to get going at the surface in Barbados.

Just when Mitchell Marsh and Warner settled in for a second-wicket partnership, Mehran Khan struck twice in a row to dismiss the former and Glenn Maxwell for a golden duck. Australia looked in all sorts of trouble in the ninth over as they were reduced to 50/3.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What followed next was carnage by Marcus Stoinis and a composed knock by Warner. The duo batted the next 10 overs and stitched a 102-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Though Warner was dismissed soon after scoring a half-century (56 off 51), Stoinis notched up 67* (36) as Australia put up 164/5 in their 20-over quota.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback