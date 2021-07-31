[Watch] David Warner's ‘Home Alone’ avatar

Australian batsman David Warner, carrying on with his experiments on Instagram, appears as the child star from the famous Hollywood movie ‘Home Alone’ in his latest avatar.

Warner loves sharing face-swap videos on his social media account. In his previous post, he swapped faces with South superstar Vijay in one of the actor’s famous songs.

On Saturday, Warner shared a video clip in which he replaces Macaulay Culkin in scenes from the comedy film ‘Home Alone’. While uploading the funny video, the Aussie cricketer shared the caption:

“Another all time favourite!! Name it?? #actor #movie #funny #comedy.”

Earlier, Warner swapped faces with Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Allu Arjun among many Indian film stars. He mostly uploads a face-swap video and asks fans to guess the film, which sometimes leads to hilarious responses.

Warner, along with a few other prominent names from Australian cricket, decided to skip the twin tours of West Indies and Bangladesh. A weakened Aussie outfit went down 1-4 in the five-match T20I series in the Caribbean. They, however, fought back hard to claim the three-match ODI series 2-1.

Australia will now play five T20Is in Bangladesh in the build up to the T20 World Cup, beginning with the first match in Dhaka on August 3.

Triple-century in Adelaide was a very special moment: David Warner

Apart from sharing funny videos on social media, Warner has also been interacting with his fans. Recently, he held a Q&A session on Instagram. One of the questions posed to him was about his all-time favorite knock.

Responding to the query, Warner picked his 335 against Pakistan in Adelaide as one of his most memorable knocks. Warner wrote in his Instagram story:

“Very hard to say one inning but to get a triple-century in Adelaide was a very special moment and probably one of the most patient innings I’ve had in my life.”

Warner batted for 554 minutes and faced 418 balls during his unbeaten innings of 335 against Pakistan in Adelaide in 2019. He slammed 39 fours and a six during the sensational innings. Australia went on to win the Test by an innings and 48 runs.

Overall, Warner has 7311 runs from 86 Tests matches and 5455 runs in 128 ODIs. The 34-year-old has also scored 2265 runs in 81 T20Is at a strike rate of 139.72.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava