[Watch] David Warner entertains Hyderabad crowd by dancing to Pushpa movie song during World Cup warm-up match vs Pakistan

Australian opener David Warner reunited with his beloved Hyderabad fans during the warm-up against Pakistan ahead of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup on Tuesday (October 3) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Australia batted first in the contest and notched up a massive total of 351/7 in 50 overs. David Warner continued his good form from the Indian ODI series and scored 48 runs in 33 balls to give his side a brisk start. He also bowled two overs in the second innings but gave away 41 runs.

While fielding in the second innings, Warner entertained his Hyderabad fans by doing signature dance moves when a song from the movie Pushpa was played at the Stadium.

You can watch Warner's Pushpa moves in the video below:

David Warner set to participate in the ODI World Cup for the third time in his career

Warner is all set to play in the ODI World Cup for the third time in his career. He began his World Cup journey in 2015 and won the trophy on the very first attempt at home.

Across 18 games in the World Cup so far, David Warner has scored 992 runs at an impressive average of 62, including three half-centuries and four centuries.

Here is Australia's complete schedule for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023:

Match 1: October 8 - India vs Australia, Chennai, 2 pm (IST)

Match 2: October 12 - Australia vs South Africa, Lucknow, 2 pm (IST)

Match 3: October 16 - Australia vs Sri Lanka, Lucknow, 2 pm (IST)

Match 4: October 20 - Australia vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2 pm (IST)

Match 5: October 25 - Australia vs Netherlands, Delhi, 2 pm (IST)

Match 6: October 28 - Australia vs New Zealand, Dharamsala, 10.30 am (IST)

Match 7: November 4 - England vs Australia, Ahmedabad, 2 pm (IST)

Match 8: November 7 - Australia vs Afghanistan, Mumbai, 2 pm (IST)

Match 9: November 11 - Australia vs Bangladesh, Pune, 10.30 am (IST)

Australia's 15-man World Cup squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc

