[Watch] David Warner lands in a helicopter at the SCG ahead of the Sydney derby in BBL 2023/24

Veteran Australian opener David Warner has arrived at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in a helicopter ahead of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023/24 encounter between the Sydney Thunder and the Sydney Sixers.

Warner was at his brother's wedding in Hunter Valley earlier on Friday, and ensured that he was committed to playing for the Thunder, arriving in a helicopter just hours before the Sydney derby.

In a video posted by former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar, the helicopter carrying David Warner is seen taking a lap of the SCG before finally landing with probably a few media and security personnel on the ground waiting to receive the veteran opener.

In another video posted by the official BBL account, Warner was seen getting down from the helicopter in his training kit, waving at those who had gathered at the SCG to see him arrive, and then making his way to the dressing room.

Earlier, Warner was reportedly going to land at the Allianz Stadium. However, the SCG was made ready and eventually the veteran opener has arrived well in time for the clash against Sydney Thunder's arch rivals.

David Warner is a bit Hollywood: Sean Abbott

Sydney Sixers pacer Sean Abbott has shared the dressing room with David Warner at the international stage and shares a great camaraderie with the opener. He claimed that Warner's entry via helicopter would be a bit like the one they see in Hollywood movies.

Here's what he told reporters before the Sydney derby:

"He is a bit Hollywood, isn't he, that's very Davey. I got the Lime bike in today and I'll be doing the same tomorrow night and riding out the gate as Davey lands," the Sixers pacer said before the match."

Abbott further added:

"I'm glad they are making it happen because think everyone in the country who is a fan of cricket wants to see David Warner in the BBL and I'm really looking forward to coming up against him. One of the best players in the world and has been for a long time."

Having already retired from Tests and ODIs, Warner will now look to enjoy playing a lot of T20 cricket towards the backend of his professional career.

