[Watch] David Warner leads team song in the huddle after Australia's victory in his farewell Sydney Test

Veteran opener David Warner was given the chance to lead the Australian team's song in the players' huddle after their victory in the third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Australia also managed to whitewash the Pakistan side 3-0, following their wins in Perth and Melbourne last month.

The comprehensive series win ensured Warner got a perfect send-off from Test format. Pakistan bundled out for 115 in their second innings of the third Test on Saturday (January 6) and set a target of 130 runs for Australia.

Off-spinner Sajid Khan dismissed Australian opener Usman Khawaja for a duck in the very first over, giving Pakistan some hope. David Warner and Marnus Labuchagne ensured that it was just a momentary lapse for Australia by smashing brisk half-centuries during their 119-run partnership for the second wicket.

After scoring 57 (75) in his final Test innings, Warner got out via LBW in the 25th over and walked off to a standing ovation from the crowd at the SCG. Steve Smith and Labuschagne then finished the chase in the next over to seal the win.

After the game, the Australian players got together on the ground for a team song. Warner led the celebrations from the center as it was his farewell Test.

You can watch the video of the below:

Expand Tweet

"I want to be remembered as the entertainer" - David Warner after his final Test appearance for Australia

After the conclusion of the third Test against Pakistan at SCG, David Warner expressed gratitude as he bid adieu to the format. Reflecting on the win, he said:

"Yeah look it is pretty much a dream come true. It has been a great 18-20 months for Australian cricket. The World Test Championship, the World Cup and then capping it off here. This has been brilliant. The bowlers have worked themselves up."

Warner continued:

"The three quicks, Mitch Marsh they have been fantastic. I will not have to face them anymore in the nets, I don't anyway. Yeah, I had some coffee with my family and tried to relax a bit. Look we are in the entertainment business. I look to play my shots and entertain the crowd. That is what I was trying to do today.

"My parents gave me the right upbringing and I will always be so thankful to them. They have been a big part of my career. I want to be remembered as David Warner, the entertainer."

What is your favorite moment from David Warner's Test career for Australia? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App