[Watch] David Warner’s daughters have fun playing backyard cricket

Australian opener David Warner has shared yet another entertaining video on his Instagram handle. This time, he has uploaded a clip of his daughters' batting during a game of cricket in their backyard.

David Warner and wife Candice share endearing pictures and videos of their family on social media regularly. On Sunday, David Warner shared a clip of his daughters playing cricket in the backyard.

One of the little girls displayed good hand-eye coordination and impressed with her big-hitting skills. David Warner was heard giving commentary and egging on his daughters. He shared the video with the caption:

“A bit of backyard practice today! Girls requested the song @candywarner1, and I being the fielders of course #family #cricket #lockdown.”

On Saturday, David Warner shared a video on his Instagram account, in which he was seen showing off his dance moves with his wife. The left-handed batsman uploaded the video and asked fans who was the better dancer. He also said that there would be more to come in the next few days and that people could also send in their requests.

While Australia’s upcoming assignments will be tours of West Indies and Bangladesh, David Warner is among the high-profile names to have opted out of both tours. Apart from the veteran batsman, Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Jyhe Richardson and Kane Richardson have also pulled out of the two tours.

Aaron Finch reacts after David Warner and others pull out of upcoming tours

Reacting to the withdrawal of big names from the tours of West Indies and Bangladesh, Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch has pointed out that these players will find it difficult to justify playing in the remainder of IPL 2021 in the UAE. Finch told the radio station SEN WA:

"I think they would find it hard to justify going back and playing that second half of the IPL. Just purely based on the workload coming up with a T20 World Cup and a huge home summer. It's really tough."

David Warner had a disappointing run in IPL 2021. Representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, he scored 193 runs in six matches at a below-par strike rate of 110.28. He was even sacked as SRH captain after the franchise won only one of their first six matches.

David Warner was even dropped from the XI in SRH’s game against Rajasthan Royals. But the Kane Williamson-led side succumbed to a 55-run defeat as Jos Buttler hammered 124 off 64 balls.

