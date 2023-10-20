[Watch] David Warner's outrageous six off Haris Rauf hits the roof in AUS vs PAK 2023 World Cup clash

David Warner made a fair argument for the shot of the 2023 World Cup as he unleashed a brilliant pick-up slog off Haris Rauf in Australia's ongoing game against Pakistan on Friday.

It was the second ball of the ninth over, which happened to be Rauf's first, when Warner sat on one knee to pick a full length delivery on middle stump off his wrists. The southpaw launched it behind square on the leg-side as the pace on the ball sent it thudding into the roof of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru before it dropped back into the field.

The distance on it was measured to be 98 meters as Rauf was carted for 24 runs off his opening over.

Here's a watch on Warner's jaw-dropping six off Rauf in the 2023 World Cup clash between Australia and Pakistan:

Australian openers plunder Pakistan into submission in 2023 World Cup clash

Winning the toss and choosing to field first backfired on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam as things went awry from the first delivery. A needless DRS call saw them burn a review as Warner chopped a Shaheen Afridi delivery onto his pads before the southpaw was dropped by Usama Mir, who put down a sitter off Afridi's bowling.

Both Warner and his opening partner Mitchell Marsh made Pakistan pay for some hapless bowling thereafter, tearing into anything short and wide while also piercing the gaps at will.

On what looks like a typical belter of a surface at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Australia blazed away to 82/0 in the first 10 overs. There was no stopping the openers as they both notched up their half-centuries, leaving Pakistan with a lot of soul-searching to do.

At the time of writing, Australia are 128/0 in 15 overs with Warner batting on 63 and Marsh on 56. The five-time champions are eyeing a second win on the bounce at the 2023 World Cup having lost their first two games while Pakistan are looking to return to winning ways post their loss to India.

