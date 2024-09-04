[Watch] Debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk departs for a duck in AUS vs SCO 1st T20I 2024

Australian opener Jake Fraser-McGurk didn’t have the best start to his T20I career. He was dismissed for a duck off three balls in his debut game during his debut and the first T20I of the three-match series against Scotland. The game took place at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh, on Wednesday, September 4.

The dismissal occurred on the third ball of Australia’s innings as Brandon McMullen secured an early breakthrough for Scotland. Fraser-McGurk attempted to pull a short delivery but failed to make solid contact, resulting in a catch at mid-on by Charlie Cassell. The 22-year-old was unable to make an impact and went without scoring on his T20I debut.

Here’s the video of the dismissal:

Expand Tweet

Trending

However, it was all about the Australian batters after that. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh put together a 113-run partnership off just 34 balls for the second wicket before Marsh was dismissed for 39 off 12 balls.

Meanwhile, Head scored 80 off 25 balls, smashing 12 boundaries and five sixes. His knock helped guide Australia to a commanding win in the opening game by seven wickets with 62 balls remaining.

A collective bowling effort from the Australian bowlers helped restrict Scotland to a low total

Asked to bat first, Scotland didn’t get off to the best start, losing opener Ollie Hairs for six in the second over. George Munsey made a solid contribution with 28 off 16 balls, including two fours and three sixes, before falling to Sean Abbott. Xavier Bartlett then took his second wicket of the game by dismissing Brandon McMullen for 19.

Captain Richie Berrington (23) and wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Cross (27) made starts but failed to convert them into substantial innings, leaving Scotland at 113-5 in 14.1 overs. Some useful contributions from the lower order saw Scotland finish at 154-9 after their allotted 20 overs. Sean Abbott claimed three wickets for Australia, while Xavier Bartlett and Adam Zampa each took two.

In response, Australia dominated, with Travis Head leading the charge as the visitors secured a victory by seven wickets with 62 balls to spare.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️