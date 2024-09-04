Jake Fraser-McGurk makes his T20I debut for Australia in SCO vs AUS opener

Australian batting prodigy Jake Fraser-McGurk made his T20I debut against Scotland in the opening game at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh on Wednesday, September 4.

McGurk’s inclusion in the playing XI came after David Warner retired from all formats following the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Aussies are playing their first T20I following the ICC event, where they were semi-finalists.

Sharing a post on X, Cricket Australia wrote:

"This is going to be fun! JFM receives men's T20I cap No.110 as Mitch Marsh wins the toss and elects to bowl in the first T20I against Scotland."

Trending

Expand Tweet

McGurk has proved his mettle in T20s, scoring 1056 runs in 53 matches at a staggering strike rate of 153.48, including seven half-centuries.

The 22-year-old lit up the IPL last season. The right-handed batter scored 330 runs in nine games at an impressive strike rate of 234.04, comprising four half-centuries.

McGurk has also been tremendous in the Big Bash League, amassing 536 runs in 34 matches, comprising two fifties. He will now look to prove his mettle in seemingly his favourite format for the national side.

Earlier this year, McGurk made his ODI debut against West Indies, returning scores of 10 and 41 in his two outings.

Australia opt to bowl against Scotland in the first T20I

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh won the toss and chose to bowl against Scotland in the T20I opener on Wednesday. He said at the toss (via Cricbuzz):

“We gonna bowl first, obviously our first time here, and hopefully we have a great day. People here are very passionate about their cricket. We got Fraser-McGurk making his debut.”

Meanwhile, Nathan Ellis failed to make it to the Australia playing XI. In a statement, Cricket Australia said (via ESPN):

"Nathan Ellis is undergoing ongoing rehabilitation after aggravating his left hamstring tendon in The Hundred. Medical staff will continue to review his availability based on his progress through each stage of rehabilitation."

Richie Berrington-led Scotland have included two debutants - Charlie Cassell and Jasper Jarvis - in their playing XI.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️