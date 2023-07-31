[WATCH] Dewald Brevis departs following an unfortunate run-out at the non-striker's end in MLC 2023 Final 

MI New York batter Dewald Brevis looked all set to wrap up the run chase in the Major League Cricket (MLC) Final, but had to walk back at the fag end of the innings after a rather unfortunate mode of dismissal in the 13th over at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas.

The Proteas batter played the perfect second fiddle to the destructive skipper Nicholas Pooran during the pursuit for the 184-run target set by the Seattle Orcas. He was batting on 20 runs off 18 deliveries while Pooran had just crossed the three-figure mark.

The MI New York stand-in skipper tried to score a boundary straight down the ground off left-arm spinner Harmeet Singh's bowling. The shot resulted in a half-chance in the form of a catch. However, the bowler could not get to wrap his hands around the ball in time due to the sheer power with which it was hit. The ball, instead, spilled out of his hands and fell directly onto the stumps, with Brevis marginally outside his crease.

Watch the unlucky dismissal right here:

MI New York wrapped up the run chase quickly following Brevis' departure. Pooran applied the finishing touches to confirm the team's title win. The wicket-keeper batter ended up with an unbeaten 137 off 55 deliveries and finished as th tournament's leading run-scorer.

"It's a great learning curve, we just keep learning" - Dewald Brevis

MI New York were on the brink of elimination towards the end of the league stages. However, despite an injury to their skipper Kieron Pollard, the franchise beat all odds by winning the Eliminator, Qualifier 2, and the Final to become the first winner of the MLC.

Brevis told broadcasters following the match that the aim was to be better after each passing game. He said:

"Great to be part of the winning team. Everything worked out as a troop and we are ready to celebrate. Its a great learning curve. Learning in every situation and that is how you keep developing your game."

The emerging player, who did not avail a chance during the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), played five matches in MLC 2023 and scored 165 runs in the process.

Will Brevis be part of South Africa's 2024 T20 World Cup squad? Let us know what you think.