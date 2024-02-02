[Watch] Dewald Brevis slams unbelievable no-look six to bring up his fifty in SA20, video goes viral

South Africa batting prodigy Dewald Brevis slammed a no-look six to bring up his half-century during the SA20 clash between MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday, February 1.

The no-look six came during the 19th over of Cape Town’s innings. Daryn Dupavilion bowled a full-length ball in the slot directed at the stumps. Brevis lofted the ball, which went miles up in the air towards wide long-on for a six. Surprisingly, the batter didn’t look at the ball and kept his head down towards the ground for the entire duration.

Watch Brevis’ no-look six in SA20 below:

Expand Tweet

The right-handed batter slammed an unbeaten 66 runs off 32 balls at a strike rate of 206.25, hitting six maximums and three boundaries as his side put up a mammoth 248/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

With the knock, Brevis also returned to form after a string of low scores in the T20 tournament. He had managed just 75 runs in his last six innings.

“At the end of tunnel, there is light” – Dewald Brevis relieved to return to form in SA20

Dewald Brevis was excited to return to form after a lean patch with the bat in SA20. The youngster expressed his gratitude and credited skipper Kieron Pollard for backing him throughout the league stage. He told AB de Villiers in the mid-match show:

“This has been an interesting time. Firstly, I have to thank god for this. At the end of the tunnel, there is light. Grateful to contribute to the team and to have a great score.”

Brevis added:

“[on batting with Pollard] It was unbelievable. He told me to wait after a slower ball and I took one and gave the strike to him. That gave us the momentum. Really enjoyed to be out there in front of my home crowd. I love it here. I back us all the way and we will give it our all.”

Follow the Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town SA20 live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App