[Watch] Dinesh Karthik enjoys a cycle ride with his wife and kids in streets of the UK

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik recently spent some quality time with his family in the United Kingdom. Karthik married Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal in 2015, and the couple welcomed twin boys, Kabir and Zian, in 2021.

Last seen playing for the RCB team during the IPL 2023, the 38-year-old cricketer has been inactive on the field since then. He was around the sport as he did commentary during the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 final match between India and Australia at the Oval in London in early June and the following Ashes 2023 series.

Dinesh Karthik took to his official Instagram handle on Thursday to give a glimpse of his fun vacation with his family by sharing a reel.

"Pedaling into a wheely good time 🚴👶#Cycling #ukdiaries #kids #parenting #travel

"He might find it hard to be in this World Cup squad"- Dinesh Karthik on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal's impressive start in the Test cricket arena against the West Indies has impressed Dinesh Karthik. He opined that the youngster might be in for the long haul in international cricket.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik said:

"There is a man who looks like he could very well be a 10-year player. He is a left-hander, knows how to leave a ball, knows how to defend it if it is hard, but most importantly, you want him to play a few shots, and my God, he can really go after you.

He added:

"You get the feeling he might find it hard to be in this World Cup squad, but post the World Cup, I don't see anybody stopping him."

Jaiswal got off to a great start in his international career as he topped the run charts in a 2-match series against the West Indies. He scored 266 runs at an average of 88.67, including a century and one half-century.