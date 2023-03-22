[Watch] Dog invades pitch and disrupts play momentarily during the 3rd India vs Australia ODI in Chennai

A dog made its way onto the field during the third ODI match between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22.

The incident occurred after the third ball of the 43rd over when Australia were batting in the first innings. A dog entered the field and ran around while the ground staff tried to catch it.

The turn of events caused a slight delay in the proceedings. The dog eventually left the field from the same spot it had entered earlier. Fans at the stadium saw the bright side of the incident and went on to extend applause to the dog as it exited the playing arena.

Team India restrict Australia to 269 in the series decider

After choosing to bat first in the contest, Travis Head (33) and Mitchell Marsh (47) gave Australia a decent start with a 68-run opening partnership.

Hardik Pandya (3/44) bowled an impressive spell after the powerplay, taking three wickets in a space of four overs to bring India back into the contest.

The Australian middle-order batters got starts but failed to convert them. Kuldeep Yadav (3/56) took over the mantle from Pandya and scalped wickets at crucial junctures in the middle phase of the innings to keep the hosts ahead in the contest.

With mini-contributions from the middle and lower-order batters, the visitors eventually reached 269 in 49 overs before getting bundled out.

Speaking at mid-innings break, Kuldeep Yadav reflected on his spell, saying:

"Been working on bowling within the wicket, try to spin the ball and lots of chances to pick up wickets like edge or top edge. The way Marsh started, we thought they would finish 300 but Hardik bowled well and picked up three wickets, got us back in the game and really happy with the target but we need to thread the chase cautiously, not to lose too many wickets."

