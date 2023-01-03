[Watch] Drama unfolds in BBL 2022-23 match as Adam Zampa's run-out attempt at non-striker's end is deemed not out by third umpire

Melbourne Stars skipper Adam Zampa attempted a run-out at the non-striker's end during the team's Big Bash League (BBL 2022-23) fixture against the Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday, January 3.

The incident took place in the final over of the Renegades' innings. Before bowling the penultimate delivery of the over, Zampa dislodged the bails after seeing non-striker Tom Rogers back up too far.

While Rogers was well out of the crease when the bails were off the stumps, he was still adjudged not out by the third umpire. The decision went in the non-striker's favour as Zampa had gotten too far into his bowling action and his bowling arm had gone past the vertical before he tried to run Rogers out.

Notably, 'Mankading', or the non-striker's end run-out, was removed from the 'Unfair Play' section last year and included in the 'Run-Out' section by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

However, the dismissal is still considered a big taboo by many in Australia, and Adam Zampa was booed by the crowd for his actions.

"I don’t like that rule" - Brett Lee on Adam Zampa's run-out attempt

Speaking about Adam Zampa's run-out attempt on Fox Cricket during the innings break, former Australian pacer Brett Lee stated that he is not a fan of running the non-striker out if he steps out of the crease before the ball is bowled.

He opined that the rule should be tweaked, and five runs should be deducted from the batting team's total if the non-striker is found outside the crease before the delivery. Lee said:

"Listen, I don’t like that rule, I don’t like the Mankad rule whatsoever, I reckon they should take it out of their hands. The best way to do it is to say to the batsman, if you leave your crease, you get docked five runs. Take it away from the bowler. I just don’t like seeing that in the game of cricket."

Tom Rogers, who was visibly quite upset with the run-out attempt, bowled a sensational spell with the new ball. The fast bowler conceded 11 runs from his first two overs and picked up three crucial wickets.

