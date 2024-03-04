[Watch] Ellyse Perry breaks car window with explosive six during UPW vs RCBW WPL clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCBW) star all-rounder Ellyse Perry broke a car window with her explosive six during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) game against UP Warriorz Women at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday (March 4).

The incident took place during the 19th over of RCBW's innings. Deepti Sharma bowled a tossed-up delivery and Perry went forward and smashed it over the deep mid-wicket fence. The ball hit the window of the display car and destroyed the side glass, leaving everyone in awe. Someone fetched it from inside the car.

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

During her gutsy knock, Ellyse Perry slammed 58 runs off 37 balls at a strike rate of 156.76, including four maximums and as many boundaries. She also shared a century partnership with skipper Smriti Mandhana for the second wicket.

Perry had earlier scored 44*, 23*, and eight runs in her last three innings for RCBW.

Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry help RCBW set a 199-run target for UPW in WPL clash

Half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry helped the RCBW post 198/3 against UPW in their allotted 20 overs in the WPL clash on Monday.

Mandhana starred with the bat, scoring 80 off 50 deliveries in an innings filled with three sixes and 10 boundaries. Sabbhineni Meghana and Richa Ghosh also chipped in with scores of 28 (21) and 21 (10), respectively.

For UPW, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, and Sophie Ecclestone settled for one wicket apiece.

Expand Tweet

In response, UPW were 39/0 after 2.4 overs, with skipper Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire at the crease.

RCBW will now look to return to winning ways ahead of Delhi's leg of the WPL. They registered consecutive losses to Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) and Mumbai Indians Women (MIW) after winning their first two games against UPW and Gujarat Giants Women (GGW).

On the other hand, UP Warriorz are coming on the back of back-to-back wins over MIW and GGW after losing their first two matches against RCBW and DCW.

Follow the UPW vs RCBW 2024 WPL live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App