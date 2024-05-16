[Watch] "Embracing the flavors of life"- Team India pacer Mohammad Shami enjoys pani puri 

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami posted a video of himself eating pani puri on his couch during his time on the sidelines. He was last seen on the field during the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup on November 19 last year. The speedster has been out of action since that game due to injury concerns.

Shami underwent Achilles Tendon surgery earlier this year and has been doing his rehabilitation ever since. Shami has missed IPL 2024 and won't be available for the Indian team during the upcoming T20 World Cup next month either.

Mohammad Shami shared a video on his official Instagram handle to give his fans a glimpse of his time away from the field. In it, he could be seen preparing pani puri and enjoying them. The post was captioned:

"Embracing the flavors of life, one Pani Puri at a time #papanipuri #shami #mdshami #tasty"

You can watch the video below:

"Look at someone like James Anderson"- Glenn McGrath's advice to Mohammad Shami about maintaining fitness

In March, former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath advised Mohammad Shami to learn a thing or two from 41-year-old English pacer James Anderson's fitness as he grows older. Speaking to PTI at an MRF pace foundation event, McGrath said:

"It's tough, but the one thing that bowlers like him (Shami) possess is experience. He's been around for a long time and is an exceptional bowler, But, as you get older, you still need motivation to train hard, prepare and get out there and perform. Look at someone like James Anderson, who is 41, taking 700 Test wickets and still bowling well."

McGrath continued:

"So, you can still be at the top of your game. But as you get older, being a fast bowler it is tough on the body, and it can certainly have an impact in the longer run."

Do you agree with Glenn McGrath's views? Let us know in the comments section below.