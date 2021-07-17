WI vs AUS 2021: [Watch] Fabian Allen wows fans with a brilliant one-handed catch to dismiss Aaron Finch

West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen produced a bit of magic on the field by taking a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Aaron Finch in the fifth T20I. Australian skipper Finch looked well set on 34, but he holed out in the deep while trying to dispatch a full toss from Hayden Walsh Jr.

Fabian Allen covered a lot of ground before diving full length to complete an astonishing catch. You can view the dismissal here:

What a catch from Fabian Allen pic.twitter.com/w5F042PlSe — William Mitchell (@news_mitchell) July 17, 2021

The 26-year-old failed to deliver with the bat in the fifth T20I as he was dismissed for just one by Adam Zampa. On the bowling front, Allen returned with figures of 0-29 in his three overs.

However, Fabien Allen is expected to play a vital role for West Indies going into the T20 World Cup, given his all-round skills.

West Indies are on course to register a victory in the fifth and final T20I after setting Australia a target of 200. While opener Evin Lewis starred for the hosts with a brilliant 79 off 34 balls, Chris Gayle entertained in his short stay at the crease, scoring 21 off seven deliveries. For Australia, Andrew Tye was the pick of the bowlers, returning with figures of 3-37.

Fabian Allen's has taken some brilliant catches in the past as well

This is not the first time Fabian Allen has wowed cricket fans with his fielding skills. Here are some of his brilliant catches from the past:

Just how good was that reaction from Fabian Allen? 🤯 #WIvSL pic.twitter.com/DERUhvKox3 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) March 7, 2021

It was taken by Fabian Allen 🙌 pic.twitter.com/UXN0onxPKs — ICC (@ICC) March 31, 2020

WHAT A CATCH! 🙌



Fabian Allen ends this one with a spectacular diving grab to send @windiescricket home with a victory #MenInMaroon #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/taLtpdXK4c — ICC (@ICC) July 4, 2019

Those fawning over Fabian Allen's catch the other day, here is one more piece of brilliance ffrom the same man. Ian Bishop calls him 'SUPERMAN' on air. #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/69qNJ74XK9 — RandomCricketPhotos&Videos (@RandomCricketP1) July 9, 2019

Fabian Allen showed his capability with the bat in the fourth T20I against Australia, smashing a quickfire 29 off 14 deliveries. However, his effort went in vain as Mitchell Starc bowled a brilliant final over to hand Australia a four-run victory.

Allen has had a decent outing in the series with the ball, taking four wickets while bowling at an economy of 7.33.

