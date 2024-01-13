[Watch] Faf du Plessis takes one-handed stunner to dismiss the explosive Dewald Brevis during JSK vs MICT match of SA20 2024

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) skipper Faf du Plessis once again proved why he is considered one of the best fielders in the game with yet another outstanding catch, this time to dismiss MI Cape Town (MICT) batter Dewald Brevis.

MICT rocketed to a 200-run opening partnership and Brevis had the task of ensuring they did not lose the momentum. With mid-on and mid-off up in the ring, the youngster tried to hit a delivery from Lizaad Williams down the ground.

While Dewald Brevis couldn't middle the ball, he seemed to have got just enough to clear mid-off. However, Faf du Plessis kept paddling back before pulling off a stunning catch with a last-ditch dive and an outstretched right hand.

It was a brilliant showcase of Du Plessis' athleticism, and he was understandably pumped up after taking the catch. Here's the video:

Faf du Plessis and Co. pull things back a tad after Rassie-Rickelton carnage

MI Cape Town flew out of the blocks, thanks to an incredible start from the openers Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton. The duo made a double-century opening stand with Van der Dussen scoring a sensational hundred.

While Rickelton couldn't get to the three-figure mark, his contribution of 98 was equally important in helping MICT to a mammoth 243/5 in their 20 overs.

Despite such a massive total, Faf du Plessis and his men will be pleased with the way they came back during the back end of the first innings. Lizaad Williams, Imran Tahir and then Nandre Burger bowled well to ensure the explosiveness of Kieron Pollard and Liam Livingstone was largely nullified.

MICT have posted the second-highest total in the history of SA20. But JSK may feel they have taken a bit of momentum with them into the second innings and will hope Du Plessis gets them off to a flyer.

