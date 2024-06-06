[Watch] Fakhar Zaman holes out to short fine leg soon after Babar Azam survives run out in USA vs PAK T20 World Cup match

Pakistan batter Fakhar Zaman failed to deliver with the bat in their T20 World Cup opener against the United States of America (USA) at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Thursday (June 6). The left-hander smashed a first-ball six but soon walked back for 11 runs off seven balls.

The incident happened in the fifth over after captain Babar Azam survived a run-out opportunity at the striker’s end before taking a run due to a fielding error. Babar walked down the track as USA bowler Ali Khan went for lbw appeal. The ball was seemingly going over the stump’s height. Azam didn’t look at the ball and went for the run. He completed the run as the fielder missed out on the run-out opportunity.

Ali Khan bowled a back of a length ball at the stumps and Fakhar tried to guide it down the leg side but ended up giving a simple catch to Steven Taylor at short fine leg.

Following the dismissal, the Men in Green were reduced to 26/3 after 4.4 overs.

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja recently pointed out Zaman's inconsistency with the bat. He recently said on his YouTube channel:

"Fakhar [Zaman] is a hit-and-miss."

Zaman recently scored 45 and nine against England in the T20I series. The left-hander also hit 20 and 78 against Ireland.

USA dominate Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup

A clinical bowling display has helped the USA dominate Pakistan after skipper Monank Patel won the toss and chose to bowl first in the T20 World Cup game. Mohammad Rizwan departed for just nine runs, thanks to an outrageous catch from Steven Taylor at slips. Nosthush Kenjige soon dismissed Usman Khan, who departed for just three runs.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were 66/3 after 10 overs, with Babar Azam (14 off 25) and Shadab Khan (23 off 17) at the crease.

Co-hosts USA recently beat Canada by seven wickets in their T20 World Cup opener against Canada at the same venue on June 1. Monank Patel and Co. recently registered a 2-1 T20I series win over Bangladesh. They will face India in their next T20 World Cup fixture at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 12.

Follow the USA vs PAK live score and updates here.

