[Watch] Fakhar Zaman takes a stunning catch during Pakistan's match vs Nepal in Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan player Fakhar Zaman pulled off a wonderful catch in the opening contest of the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal on Wednesday (August 30) in Multan.

The Men in Green batted first in the contest after winning the toss and posted a mammoth total of 342/6. Babar Azam (151) and Iftikhar Ahmed (109*) hit sensational tons to power their side to a massive score.

Fakhar Zaman did not have a great outing, as he could score only 14 runs from 20 balls. He later produced a brilliant effort in the field to make some amends.

Nepal batters were completely outclassed in the chase by a high-class Pakistan bowling unit as they collapsed to 90/6. Fakhar Zaman's fielding brilliance resulted in their further slide at this juncture.

In the 22nd over, Nepal batter Gulsan Jha hit Shadab Khan's delivery high into the air while attempting a big shot on the leg side.

The elevation was there, but the batter could not generate the power to make it travel the required distance. Fakhar Zaman came in swiftly from the deep and put on a dive to complete a sensational catch.

You can watch the catch in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Shadab Khan wrapped up the tail quickly after that and ended up with a 4-wicket haul. Nepal got bundled out cheaply for 104 in just 23.4 overs and lost the match by 238 runs.

"The wicket was a bit two-paced"- Pakistan captain Babar Azam after the win against Nepal

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Player of the Match Babar Azam reflected on the win and said:

"Thanks to the Almighty!! The wicket was a bit two-paced and myself and Rizwan tried to build a partnership first and then accelerated. Both of us gave confidence to each other and towards the end, even Iftikhar came in and played a gem of an innings.

The Pakistan captain added:

"I asked him to play his natural game and after a couple of boundaries he settled in and smacked it all over the park after the 40th over. I'm satisfied with the way fast bowlers started and the way spinners responded. A win always gives us confidence and our confidence is really high. The next match is a big one and we're prepared for it."

Pakistan will face India next in the Asia Cup 2023 on September 2.