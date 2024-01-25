[Watch] Fan runs out onto the pitch from the stands to touch Rohit Sharma's feet during 1st IND vs ENG Test  

Team India's first innings on Day 1 against England witnessed a fan coming all the way down to the pitch to touch Rohit Sharma's feet at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday.

Rohit was not amused with the actions of the fan, who was wearing a Virat Kohli jersey. The Indian skipper quickly dismissed him as security arrived in time to escort the individual.

Fans breaching security and coming out to meet the players in the middle has unfortunately been a common occurrence. Recently, a fan made his way to the ground to hug Virat Kohli during the second T20I against Afghanistan in Indore.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was left fuming with the incident and blamed security personnel present at the venue for the same.

“The problem is that they (security personnel) watch the match instead of watching the crowd. Cricketers are hugely popular and this keeps happening,” Sunil Gavaskar said on the commentary on JioCinema

Team India ensured that they had an opportunity to bat on Day 1 after bowling England out for 246 in the first innings in 64.3 overs.

Rohit Sharma gained some momentum after playing second fiddle to Yashasvi Jaiswal initially

Team India made a bright start with the bat, largely due to Yashasvi Jaiswal, who took on the new ball bowlers. The youngster played his strokes against both seamers and spinners, while Rohit Sharma played the perfect second fiddle. He gradually increased his tempo at the other end.

India were scoring at a run rate close to seven runs per over, before Rohit gave away his wicket to a rash shot. Rohit Sharma got out on 24 runs after facing 27 deliveries and scored three boundaries.

The hosts were at 80/1 at the time of writing and can pile on some more, with a fair bit of action remaining on Day 1 of the tour.

