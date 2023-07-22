[Watch] Fans in attendance in Trinidad shower love on Virat Kohli after his century on day 2 of 2nd IND vs WI Test

Team India star batter Virat Kohli notched up a fluent century on day 2 second Test against West Indies on Friday, July 21, at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad. He also became the first player to hit a hundred in the 500th international game.

The veteran batter showed grit, determination, and patience on a slowish track and pulled India out of a troubling situation by building a great partnership with Ravindra Jadeja. Kohli (122) took more than twenty balls to get off the mark, but once he found his range, he kept milking runs by running hard and finding boundaries with pristine strokes.

Fans in attendance at Queen's Park Oval enjoyed Kohli's masterclass innings against West Indies and showered their love on him from the stands. BCCI gave everyone a glimpse of it by sharing a video on Instagram.

You can watch the video below:

The surface is slow and the outfield is slow, so I had to do hard yards: Virat Kohli

Speaking after stumps on day 2, Virat Kohli opened up that the surface and outfield at Queen's Park Oval. He said that it was a slow track, due to which he had to dig in deep and grind hard. The 34-year-old revealed that he relished the challenge and expressed satisfaction about how things went during his knock.

Kohli said:

"I really enjoyed out there. I had a good rhythm at the start and it's good to carry on with it. It was a challenging start and I looked at that as an opportunity to contribute to the team. I was pretty happy with how I went about things.

He added:

"The surface is slow and the outfield is slow, so I had to do hard yards. I think it's a slow surface and West Indies batted with composure. Getting wickets in bunches is very difficult, so we have to stay patient and apply pressure and put the scoring rate down"