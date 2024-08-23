[Watch] Fans chant 'Hamara Kaptaan kaisa ho, Babar Azam jaisa ho' on Day 3 of PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test

Pakistan's Babar Azam received massive support from fans on Day 3 (Friday, August 23) of the side's ongoing Test series opener against Bangladesh at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. There were even chants which suggested that the Pakistani fans wanted the ace batter to reclaim the team's Test captaincy.

During the second session, fans were heard chanting 'Hamara Kaptaan kaisa ho, Babar Azam jaisa ho'. It is worth mentioning that Shan Masood was named as the Men in Green's Test captain after Babar relinquished captaincy across formats following the 2023 ODI World Cup.

While the 29-year-old was soon reinstated as the white-ball captain, Masood retained his position as the Test skipper.

You can watch the video of the chant below:

"Hamara Kaptaan kaisa ho, Babar Azam jaisa ho (our captain should be like Babar Azam)," the chant went.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Babar Azam led Pakistan in 20 Tests during his stint. Under his leadership, the team clinched 10 victories, lost six games and drew four Tests.

Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck on Day 1 of PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test

Bangladesh won the toss and chose to field first in the ongoing fixture. They were off to a fantastic start, claiming two early breakthroughs. The onus was on Babar Azam to steady the ship for his team.

However, the right-handed batter failed to deliver, getting out for a two-ball duck. Babar was caught behind off Shoriful Islam's bowling while trying to glance a down-the-leg delivery.

Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel stole the show with their batting exploits, scoring 171* and 141, respectively. Their knocks helped the home team register an impressive total despite the dismal start. Pakistan declared their innings at 448/6 in the final session on Day 2.

Bangladeshi opener Shadman Islam missed out on a well-deserved century, perishing after scoring 93 runs. Middle-order batter Mominul Haque chipped in with a crucial 50-run knock.

At the time of writing, Bangladesh were 275/5 after 86 overs, trailing Pakistan's total by 173 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim (43*) and Litton Das (31*) were well-set at the crease.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️