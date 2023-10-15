[Watch] Fans chant “Jai Shree Ram” as Mohammad Rizwan walks back after being dismissed in IND vs PAK 2023 World Cup match in Ahmedabad

A video of fans vociferously chanting “Jai Shree Ram” as Mohammad Rizwan was walking back to the pavilion after his dismissal in the India vs Pakistan 2023 World Cup match in Ahmedabad has gone viral on social media.

India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in the much-hyped World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. Batting first, Pakistan collapsed from 155/2 to 191 all out, losing eight wickets for the mere addition of 36 runs.

Skipper Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 50 off 58 balls, while Rizwan contributed 49 off 69 deliveries. The duo added 82 for the third wicket before the batting side lost their way. Babar was bowled by Mohammed Siraj, while Rizwan was knocked over by Jasprit Bumrah.

As Rizwan headed towards the pavilion following his dismissal, a section of the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium directed “Jai Shree Ram” chants at him. The Pakistan keeper-batter did not react and kept walking.

“Our target was 280-290 but the collapse cost us” - Pakistan captain Babar Azam

In the post-match presentation, Pakistan captain Babar stated that the team started the game well, but admitted that the batting collapse cost them the game.

Analyzing the team’s defeat, he commented:

"We started well, good partnership. We just planned to play normal cricket and build partnerships. Suddenly, there was a collapse and we could not finish well. Not good for us, the way we started, our target was 280-290 but the collapse cost us. The total was not good. We are not up to the mark with the new ball."

Babar also praised his opposite number Rohit Sharma for the latter’s fantastic knock in the chase.

"The way Rohit played, it was an outstanding innings. We just tried to take wickets, but that didn't happen,” the Pakistan captain lamented.

Chasing 192, the Men in Blue raced to the target in 30.3 overs as Rohit smashed 86 off 63 balls, while Shreyas Iyer hit an unbeaten 53 off 62 deliveries.