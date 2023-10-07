[Watch] Fans chant ‘Kohli, Kohli’ at Naveen-ul-Haq near boundary ropes during BAN vs AFG 2023 World Cup match

LoVirat Kohli fans once again teased Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq, this time near the boundary ropes during their 2023 World Cup game against Bangladesh in Dharamsala on Saturday, October 7.

In a video doing rounds on social media, fans can be seen chanting, ‘Kohli, Kohli,’ to tease Naveen.

For the uninitiated, Naveen, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), was involved in a huge altercation with Royal Challengers Bangalore legend Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League last season.

The duo had exchanged words during the IPL game and were fined for breaching the code of conduct. The incident also involved LSG’s global mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Following their on-field spat, the duo exchanged cryptic messages on Instagram.

Now, the Kohli fans in Dharamsala tried to take a dig at Naveen on behalf of Kohli, who is the most followed cricketer in the world on social media.

Watch the latest video below:

“I enjoy it” – Naveen-ul-Haq on ‘Kohli, Kohli’ chants

In an old interview, Naveen-ul-Haq shared that ‘Kohli, Kohli,’ chants don’t affect him. and instead help him ignite passion on the cricket field.

"I enjoy it. I like that everybody on the ground is chanting his name or any other player's name. It gives me passion to play well for my team. I don't concentrate on the outside noise. I just focus on my own cricket."

He continued:

"As professional sportsmen, you have to take it in your stride. One day you will not do your best for the team and these fans are going to give it to you. On another day, you'll do a special thing for your team and the same people are going to chant your name."

On the professional front, Naveen has announced that he will retire from ODIs at the end of the World Cup. The 24-year-old was last seen in action against Bangladesh in their World Cup opener, where he picked a solitary wicket. Afghanistan, though, lost the game by six wickets.

Naveen-ul-Haq will next be in action against India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, October 11. It would be the first faceoff between Naveen and Kohli in a game since the IPL.