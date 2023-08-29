[Watch] Fans chant vociferously for Virat Kohli as he enters Alur Cricket Ground for a practice session

Team India stalwart Virat Kohli enjoys an immense following in the country as fans shower their love whenever they spot him. A few fans gathered at the Alur Cricket Ground in Bangalore on Tuesday to get a glimpse of Kohli, who visited the facility to partake in the practice session along with his Indian teammates.

Ahead of the Asia Cup and World Cup, Team India management is organizing a six-day skill training camp in Alur.

All the players have been practicing intensely under the watchful guidance of head coach Rahul Dravid. Several fringe bowlers have been employed at the camp to give adequate practice to all the batters.

A Twitter user shared a video on Tuesday in which Virat Kohli can be seen entering the Alur Cricket Ground amidst loud chants from his fans in attendance.

Virat Kohli also doesn't play that shot regularly: Sanjay Manjrekar points out reason behind Indian batters' weakness against spin

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar recently said that the Men in Blue batters' reluctance to play sweep shots has hampered their scoring options against spinners.

Speaking to Star Sports on the matter, Sanjay Manjrekar said:

"It has been a weakness. Indian batters don't play the sweep shot very often. Virat Kohli also doesn't play that shot regularly. When you aren't playing the sweep, the opposition can place a fielder to save singles on the leg side. The opposition captain doesn't have the pressure to put an extra fielder in the deep."

Elaborating his viewpoint, Manjrekar added:

"In modern-day cricket, I believe the sweep is a basic shot, just like how leaving the ball outside the off stump is in Test cricket. We have seen that Virat Kohli, when he was low on confidence, struggled against spinners as he didn't play the sweep shot."

Do you agree with Sanjay Manjrekar's views above? Let us know your opinion on the matter in the comments section.