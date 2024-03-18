[Watch] Fans enter a state of frenzy as Smriti Mandhana leads RCB to WPL 2024 

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) finally have a trophy in their silverware cabinet after defeating the Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) Final at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday, March 17.

Fans' love for the franchise has been something that skipper Smriti Mandhana has expressed gratitude for, and it has also been a factor noted by the other teams, considering the stark difference in fan bases. Fans flocked in huge numbers at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where the first half of the tournament was played.

The support did not dwindle down by any means even if the competition moved to Delhi for the second half. Even the final witnessed an overwhelming majority of the RCB fans even though it was the home team - Delhi Capitals, that were partaking.

The raucous support from the fans was even noted by Ravi Shastri at toss time, and the full extent of the support was felt after RCB wrapped up the run chase in the final over.

Chants of 'RCB, RCB' were a common feature over the course of the contest, and it increased ten fold, with the local fans in Bangalore being the hub of celebrations which lasted well into the night.

Have a look at how fans celebrated the long-awaited triumph.

"One statement that always comes up is Ee Sala Cup Namde. Now it's Ee Sala Cup Namdu" - Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana was in the thick of things being the skipper of the franchise. She had immense pressure on her back following the team's dismal showing in the inaugural edition.

After failing to qualify for the playoffs the first time around, the team got the much-needed momentum with a couple of wins in front of their fans at home. While they endured a slump in the middle phase of the tournament, they peaked at the right time to win three matches on the trot en route the title.

"For RCB, it's a lot more. I'm not the only one who won the trophy, the team has won the trophy. I'm not the person to talk about what I feel. This is in top five maybe. Obviously a World Cup would top it. Have a message for the fans - the most loyal fanbase. One statement that always comes up is Ee Sala Cup Namde. Now it's Ee Sala Cup Namdu. Kannada is not my first language but it was important to say it for the fans," Mandhana said during the post-match presentation

The fans will be hoping that the men's team replicate the women's team feat in the upcoming 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) to complete a famous double.

