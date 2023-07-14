[Watch] Fans sing 'Happy Birthday' for Faf du Plessis after Major League Cricket tournament opener 

Texas Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis turned 39 years old on Thursday, July 13, the same day the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC) kicked off at the Grand Prarire Stadium in Dallas.

Du Plessis was seen signing autographs for a section of fans in the stands following Texas Super Kings’ 69-run win against Los Angeles Knight Riders in the first match of USA’s brand new franchise tournament.

As the South African signed the yellow flags of his team’s supporters, a part of the crowd sang the ‘Happy Birthday’ song to wish their captain. A Twitter user by the name of Peter Della Penna captured the whole moment and posted the video on his account.

Peter Della Penna @PeterDellaPenna After a win on opening night of @MLCricket @TexasSuperKings captain spent 10 minutes signing autographs on his way off the field and was serenaded with a singing of "Happy Birthday."

Despite Faf du Plessis getting out for a golden duck, Super Kings posted a competitive score of 181/6 thanks to the vigorous fifties from Devon Conway (55) and David Miller (61).

Pakistan-born leg-spinner Mohammad Mohsin tormented the Knight Riders' batting order with impressive figures of 4 for 8. Gerald Coetzee (2/22) and Rusty Theron (2/16) picked two wickets apiece as LAKR skittled out for 112 in 14 overs.

Faf du Plessis extends his trade with Super Kings

Faf du Plessis played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League for seven seasons between 2012 and 2021. After scoring 2932 runs in 100 IPL games for the Yellow Army, du Plessis was released by the franchise in 2021.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), a traditional rival of CSK in IPL, roped in the services of the South African flamboyant batter in the mega auction of IPL 2022 and subsequently appointed him as their captain.

Du Plessis was named the skipper of Joburg Super Kings, a sister franchise of Chennai Super Kings, in the first season of the SA20 earlier this year. The former South Africa captain is once again leading a cricket team owned by the Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, this time in Major League Cricket.

