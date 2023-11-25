[Watch] “Fast bowling is an attitude” – Tino Best shares video of his bouncer leaving Kevin Pietersen in tatters in Legends League Cricket

West Indian fast bowler Tino Best is currently playing for the Urbanrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing 2023 Legends League Cricket (LLC). The cricketer was known for his express pace with the ability to clock up to 148 kmph speed during his international career.

Best hldismissed the likes of MS Dhoni (thrice), and Rohit Sharma among Indian players in his career. He is now rolling back the years with his sensational bowling in the ongoing T20 tournament.

On Friday (November 24), Best shared a video of himself leaving former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen in tatters with his bouncer during his team’s game against India Capitals in Ranchi on November 23. He wrote on X:

“Fast Bowling is an Attitude.”

Watch the clip here:

In the match, Tino Best finished with figures of 1/36 as Hyderabad won the nailbiter by three runs.

Kevin Pietersen’s 77 off 48 goes in vain as Tino Best's Urbanrisers Hyderabad beat India Capitals by three runs

Kevin Pietersen scored 77 runs off 48 balls, including six maximums and four boundaries but his knock went in vain as Tino Best's Urbanrisers Hyderabad beat India Capitals by three runs.

Batting first, Hyderabad posted 189/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Openers Dwayne Smith and Martin Guptill departed cheaply but Gurkeerat Singh Mann top scored with 89 off 54 deliveries, comprising three sixes and nine boundaries. Suresh Raina and Peter Trego chipped in with scores of 46 (27) and 36 (20), respectively.

Isuru Udana emerged as the pick of the bowlers for the Capitals, finishing with figures of 2/28, while Rusty Theron, Munaf Patel and KP Appanna bagged one wicket apiece.

In response, the Capitals managed 186/6 in 20 overs. Apart from Pietersen, Ashley Nurse and Ricardo Powell got starts but failed to take the team past the finish line. The duo returned with scores of 41 (25) and 26 (24), respectively.

Chris Mpofu bagged two wickets for Hyderabad, while Peter Trego, Pawan Suyal and Tino Best settled for one apiece.

Urbanrisers Hyderabad will next face Gujarat Giants in Dehradun on November 26.