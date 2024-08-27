India's tearaway speedster Umran Malik was set to participate in the upcoming 17th edition of the Duldeep Trophy. However, it was announced on Tuesday, August 27, that the pacer has been released from the Team C squad due to illness.

Malik recently recovered from dengue and commenced his training at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The 24-year-old shared a video of his recent workout session on his official Instagram handle.

He mentioned that he feels fitter and looks forward to returning to the cricket field. Malik captioned the post:

"After dengue, it’s time to get back on track! Thank you to everyone for the constant support. Feeling stronger every day! #Fighter."

It is worth mentioning that Umran Malik was part of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) squad in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, the fast bowler remained on the bench for most part of the season, featuring in the playing XI on just one occasion.

He was part of the SunRisers lineup for their league match against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He bowled just a solitary over in the fixture, in which he conceded 15 runs and remained wicketless.

Gaurav Yadav replaced Umran Malik in Team C squad for Duleep Trophy 2024

According to a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) media advisory, Pondicherry seamer Gaurav Yadav has replaced Umran Malik in Team C for Duleep Trophy 2024.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side will open their campaign with a clash against Team D in Anantapur, beginning on September 5. Team C features the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rajat Patidar and Sai Sudharsan.

While Umran Malik has been released from the squad for the Duleep Trophy, he recently stated that he has been training hard for the red-ball domestic tournament.

Malik told news agency ANI:

I am feeling better and now I am fully focused on the preparation of the Duleep trophy at NCA. I hope, I will be doing good in this season for my team."

Malik has played 10 ODIs and eight T20Is for Team India and has 24 wickets to his name in international cricket. He lost his place in the Men in Blue lineup following the side's three-match ODI series against the West Indies last year.

