[Watch] “Feuling up” – Mohammed Siraj shares workout session from gym ahead of IND vs BAN Test series

India pacer Mohammed Siraj hit the gym ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, scheduled to begin in Chennai on September 19. The speedster was seen lifting weights and doing squats, among other exercises during a workout session. Siraj is recovering from an illness that has ruled him out of the upcoming Duleep Trophy, which begins on September 5.

Mohammed Siraj was last seen in action during India's tour of Sri Lanka. The Hyderabad pacer bagged one wicket in three T20Is and scalped three wickets in as many ODIs.

On Tuesday, Siraj took to Instagram to share his workout clip. He captioned the post:

“Feuling up.”

Watch the clip below:

Navdeep Saini has replaced Siraj in the Team B squad for the Duleep Trophy. In a statement on Tuesday (August 27), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated:

“The Men’s Selection Committee announced a couple of replacements in the squads for the first round of the 2024-25 Duleep Trophy. Pacer Navdeep Saini will replace Mohammed Siraj in the Team B squad while Gaurav Yadav will replace Umran Malik in the Team C squad. Both Siraj and Malik are suffering from an illness and are not expected to be fit in time for their Duleep Trophy fixtures.”

“All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been released from the Team B squad,” it added.

“India have a great opportunity for a hat-trick down under” – Wasim Jaffer banks on pace trio ft. Mohammed Siraj in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has backed India to script history by winning a hat-trick of Test series in Australia provided that pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj stay fit. He recently wrote on X:

“If Bumrah, Shami, and Siraj stay fit and are able to play most of the series, India have a great opportunity for a hat-trick down under. Arshdeep could bring the left-arm option. And Mayank Yadav dark horse provided he's fit and available. #AUSvIND.”

Expand Tweet

Mohammed Siraj has picked up 13 wickets in three Tests down under, including a fifer. Meanwhile, Shami and Bumrah have scalped 31 and 32 wickets in eight and seven Tests in Australia, respectively.

Team India won the Test series by the same margin of 2-1 in Australia during their 2018-19 and 2020-21 tours.

